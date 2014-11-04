#46 – winter 2014

$5.95

Open Poetry

Conversation with
Maria Mazziotti Gillan

Rattle #46

Rattle #46 is another entirely open issue, and we’ve put together another eclectic mix that will make you laugh and sigh in equal measure. Steve Henn considers a colon cleanse, Ron Koertge plagiarizes a prose poem, and Tanya Ko touches you with her honesty. With cameos by Lana Del Rey, Oprah, and Robert Frost, you’ll never know what to expect from one poem to the next, other than that all of them are worth reading again.

The winter issue also features the 2014 Rattle Poetry Prize winner, Craig van Rooyen’s $5,000 poem “Waiting in Vain,” along with the ten finalists. And as always, subscribers may vote for the runner up.

In the conversations section, Timothy Green discusses poetry and life with the inspiring Maria Mazziotti Gillan.

 

Open Poetry
 Audio Available Michael Bazzett The Everyday
Heather Bell I Have This Fantasy
Audio Available Cortney Lamar Charleston A Brief History of Poetry
Steven Dondlinger Do Not Walk Outside This Area
Audio Available Megan Falley Lana Del Rey Intervenes …
Alan Fox Howard’s Funeral
Jackie Fox Autobiography
Hannah Gamble Biscuit
Edifying Just to See
 Audio Available Tony Gloeggler The Last Time I Used the N Word
 Audio Available Jessica Goodfellow Wakening
 Audio Available Steve Henn Slurry Cleanse
 Audio Available Joel F. Johnson An Idea She Got from Oprah
 Audio Available Tanya Hyonhye Ko Dear Yeobo,
Ron Koertge Town Crier
Q & A
Greg Kosmicki Saturday Morning 6-22-2013
 Audio Available Len Krisak Alimentum
Rebecca Lehmann Godfather Death
Christopher McCurry The Man Who Was Thursday
 Audio Available Amy Miller A Lullaby
Matt Muth Lesbians or Exchange Students
James Proffitt A Six-Box & Dried Legumes
 Audio Available Charles Rafferty The Reductionist
Mather Schneider The Roofers
Jesse Valentine Divorce and Astronauts
 Audio Available Maceo J. Whitaker The Robert Frost Kickball Club

Poetry Prize Winner
Craig van Rooyen Waiting in Vain

Finalists
 Audio Available Josh Bontrager My Father Worked Piece-Rate …
Samantha Deal Taxonomy of an Automobile …
 Audio Available Courtney Kampa Poems About Grace
Stephen Kampa How to Meet the Love …
James Davis May The Reality Auction
 Audio Available Jack Powers Holy Shitballs!
Sarah Pemberton Strong A Story
Wendy Videlock The Night Relies
Mike White Fathers
Shangrila Willy The Nightly Villanelle …

Conversation
Maria Mazziotti Gillan

Cover Art
James Bernal

