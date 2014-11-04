46 – winter 2014

Description

Open Poetry

Conversation with

Maria Mazziotti Gillan



Rattle #46 is another entirely open issue, and we’ve put together another eclectic mix that will make you laugh and sigh in equal measure. Steve Henn considers a colon cleanse, Ron Koertge plagiarizes a prose poem, and Tanya Ko touches you with her honesty. With cameos by Lana Del Rey, Oprah, and Robert Frost, you’ll never know what to expect from one poem to the next, other than that all of them are worth reading again.

The winter issue also features the 2014 Rattle Poetry Prize winner, Craig van Rooyen’s $5,000 poem “Waiting in Vain,” along with the ten finalists. And as always, subscribers may vote for the runner up.

In the conversations section, Timothy Green discusses poetry and life with the inspiring Maria Mazziotti Gillan.