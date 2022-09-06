“A Lullaby” by Amy Miller

Amy Miller

A LULLABY

Sleep now. The city

you were building in your head,

its shouting and conveyances,

its strikers and unhelpful signs,

its cops with their stern citations,

rest. Rest the piteous call

from your sister and the words

you boiled in the pot

all day.

Somewhere

deer fatten in a sudden

thaw. A lake floats hundreds

of Russians in bathing suits.

And your dreams—no one can take

those wild paintings

and unbelievable music,

or your lashes dropping

their feathers, or the factory

of your own lungs,

quietly working into the night.

—from Rattle #46, Winter 2014

__________

Amy Miller: “I love a lot of things: a dense tower of Blue Lake pole beans in August, that shoulder season when we hear both frogs and crickets, pretty much every dog I’ve ever met, racquetball and playing fiddle. But that Big Bang moment that happens when I’m writing a poem, when suddenly something exists that wasn’t there before … that’s a different kind of thrill and addiction. And like that lover you can’t get out of your system, its maddening unpredictability only makes it more desirable.” (web)

