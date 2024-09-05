“Lana Del Rey Intervenes When She Notices I’ve Stopped Writing About My Ex” by Megan Falley

Megan Falley

LANA DEL REY INTERVENES WHEN SHE NOTICES I’VE STOPPED WRITING ABOUT MY EX

It’s good that he’s gone,

but don’t let him be too gone.

He’s got to be candle blown out

in the other room gone.

Or exhaust pipe

huffing down the block gone.

Not closure-gone. Not someone-else’s-

baby-gone. Not cut your hair gone.

He can’t ever be too far

away to hurt you, honey.

You can pedal away but make sure it’s a polaroid

of him clicking in your bicycle wheel down the boulevard.

Put a suitcase in a trunk and every state in between you

if you want, but when you turn on the radio,

search for his song.

Don’t get me wrong, you can love.

You can bend over

a pinball machine for a biker,

or a balcony for a photographer.

You can bend over a bridge

for a poet, but when you’re in a strange city

at a lonely hotel bar and they ask

what you’re drinking,

say his name.

—from Rattle #46, Winter 2014

Megan Falley: “I started writing poems when I was a little girl—mostly in handmade Mother’s Day cards or valentines. I think most of my poems are still basically Mother’s Day cards and valentines, just dark, grittier ones that no one would ever want to receive.” (web)

