June 15, 2018

Megan Falley

ODE TO RED LIPSTICK

Cleopatra crushed beetles

to make red lipstick

because even in 30 BC

she knew speaking 12 languages

would be even more impressive

when the words jumped

through a ring of fire.

Circus mouth.

Ruby Woo. I smile and split

The Red Sea.

In medieval times, religious groups

condemned makeup for challenging god

and his workmanship,

but I and any good femme know—

God invented lipstick.

In post-war New York, butches could get locked up

if they weren’t wearing three pieces of traditional

women’s clothes. Lipstick, stashed in a pinstripe suit pocket,

swiped on quick when someone threw their voice across the bar

to warn that the cops were barging the door,

could keep a queer from being a casualty

for the night.

And when Bergen-Belsen concentration camp

was liberated, each pair of lips as pale as the next,

along with the British Red Cross arrived a shipment

of lipstick. No one was quite sure

who asked for it—seemed petty—what

could a tube of maroon do for women

whose hair, whose babies, were ripped from their bodies?

Who could pick up a shard of a war’s mirror

for long enough to apply a smile?

How could lipstick be necessary

when there’d been experiments on children? Twins

sewn together at the back? When the nail scratches

in the gas chambers made their way

through stone?

Five hundred a day, still dying.

Even when liberated, the prisoners could not be looked at

as individuals. Some of them would still die

as numbers.

One lieutenant said he believed nothing

did more for the survivors than that lipstick.

Women, thin as smoke, naked e v e r y w h e r e

except for their mouths:

Red, like they might one day

flirt again, arm

on a jukebox,

single finger

running

down

a tie.

The next time it’s deemed frivolous,

something left on a napkin

or absent cheek,

remember

red lipstick,

in its tube,

like a bullet,

but in reverse,

giving life

back.

—from Rattle #59, Spring 2018

__________

Megan Falley: “I started writing poems because in the English language there is only one word for ‘dream.’” (web)