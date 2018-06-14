June 14, 2018

John Paul O’Connor: “When I lived in Iowa City I used to drive out toward Stone City and try and find the place where Grant Wood sat to make his painting. Have you ever wanted to walk into a landscape and become part of it? This is what I was attempting when I wrote ‘Stone City.’ Not just the landscape, geographically, but the landscape of that twentieth century epoch from which Wood came. In the painting there is no human figure standing by the bridge (though there is someone on horseback approaching the bridge), but in this poem there is someone hiding in the ‘canvas’s texture’ trying to make a confession to the reader. The greatest moments of writing are when you feel part of the landscape, part of a world that did not exist before you entered and began creating it.” (web)