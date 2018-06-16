June 16, 2018

Annie Li (age 15)

AN ABC BREAKFAST

ABC refers to American Born Chinese

In the motherland, in the morning, at six-thirty,

the sun is perpendicular to the barren ground

and I am reminded: over the years, how my maternal

and paternal grandparents politely fought

over where my sister and I would eat, and how we

ended up eating six meals a day. In their minds, they were

somehow making up for lost time, as we grew up

in the other hemisphere, as we awakened

with their hazy sunset, slept with their smoky sunrise.

Somehow, our receptiveness to their feeding

was their idea of the correct response of love. We eat a

feast of cratered moons for breakfast, as they

disappear from the Nanpi sky, hollow patches

atop the porridge’s gentle skin. The soft pumpkin, battered

and bruised, a refuge for tiny corn meal specks

that tickle my tongue with each spoonful. At the table, they

nudge the delicate bowls closer to us, telling us

to eat more, because we are too skinny,

and when you are too skinny, that is a sign of

poverty: you don’t have enough money to feed

your children adequately. We aren’t

poor, but our grandmas and grandpas

refuse to let their pride be tarnished by the neighborhood

gossips and so we thank them for their hospitality,

and go home, back to America, where we indulge

in greasy sausages and frozen waffles.

—from 2018 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry? Annie Li: “I like to write poetry because it reminds me of the power of words and its ability to connect people together!”