June 17, 2018

Hsien Min Toh

—from Poets Respond

__________

Hsien Min Toh: “I am a Singaporean, and as you can imagine the coverage of the Trump-Kim summit here in Singapore has been at saturation levels. I’ve thus written a response to it in twin cinema, a poetic form originating in Singapore that presents a poem in two (or more) columns such that it is possible to read each column vertically as independent poems or to read horizontally across the columns (see this blog post for more details). In this way the form enables a discourse between two conflicting points of view that come together to form a third, ambiguous position. Which seems to me to be what the summit was all about.” (web)