June 19, 2018

Jocko Benoit

SOMEONE WITH A MEGAPHONE

I tell my wife exactly what

I’m thinking, including all the

punctuation, and she returns the favor.

The police arrive and we convey

everything without embellishment.

They call in the S.W.A.T. team,

with the military standing by.

Someone with a megaphone suggests

we move things over to The Jerry

Springer Show and when we arrive

everyone there has decades of training

in honesty and clarity.

“I want to feel closer to you,”

my wife confesses.” “Sometimes

I need to be alone,” I confide.

“I think our lives are the result

of the choices we make,” she insists.

“I think we can’t help being

who we are,” I say certainly.

“You’re both ontologically naïve,”

someone shouts out. Soon we are

mired in a Vietnam of cause and

effect, of whose pain is greater—

the woman with the poked out eye,

or the man with a microphone

stand entirely up his rectum.

Then I tell my wife that the chair

she’s holding above my head

doesn’t make her look fat and that

I secretly fear commitment and want

to spend more time off the computer.

The level of violence ratchets down to that

of our average evening. “We don’t need

to go to my parents’ more often,”

brings things down to prison riot level.

“I secretly love coming across one of your

sweaty shirts on the bed,” brings things

down to a hockey game. And with

“I’m really starting to enjoy science fiction

movies,” my wife lowers the tone

to that of a playground.

Springer wraps things up, shaking

his head at the most disgusting display

of lies he’s ever seen and tells us

if he sees us again he’ll run us over

with a bus. And I believe it will be

a silver bus, shining with the purity

of truth, except for the dried blood

on the bumper. But for now we go home

so ashamed it takes five days

of non-stop fucking to ease our pain.

—from Poets Respond

__________

Jocko Benoit: “This is my take on the departure of Jerry Springer from the air. I remember walking into a TV repair shop years ago and asking the repair guy what he liked to watch, and he told me he was a big fan of ‘Mr. Jerry Springer.’ Gotta say, that was a conversation stopper, but this poem goes out to that guy and all the other people who got something out of that show that I never did.”