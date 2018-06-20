June 20, 2018

Bob Hicok

I AM WANTING

After I missed a week of class exploring the o

in opium, my World Cultures prof

gave me the chance to make up ground

by writing a paper on why European explorers

didn’t knock first on Asia or Africa

and ask, Is anyone home,

before claiming scads of real estate

as their own. I knew two things:

it’s boring to read history

if you’re American, given how deeply

we believe the saying,

Those who don’t remember the past are doomed

to be us, and I could spend years

prowling the Hubris section of the library

only to end up here: Because no one stopped them.

Instead, I flew to Spain

and as soon as I got off the plane, exclaimed,

I claim thee for Zug Island, Detroit.

While there, I figured I might as well take in

the running of people away

from the running of bulls

and try to find where the ravenous shadows

of Goya were born. My prof was impressed

by my ambition, if not my footnotes

being seven times longer

than the paper itself. But why

opium, you ask? To answer that question,

I’d have to tell you a story of crying,

which was a story of love, which was a story

of trying to hold a woman as an answer

to the question, Why is heaven so far away

when I am so short, and not as a cloud of atoms

trying to discover their own shape.

Just like England, I got busted

for possession and kicked out of bed.

To this day, I have to fight the impulse

to say of my wife or America

or the sky, That’s mine,

as if possession is nine-tenths

of the law, that desire is one hundred

percent of the battle.

—from Rattle #59, Spring 2018

Bob Hicok: “I like starting poems. After I start a poem, I like getting to the middle, and after the middle, an end seems a good thing to reach. When the end is reached, I like doing everything that isn’t writing poems, until the next day, when my desk is exactly where I left it, though I am a slightly different person than the last time we met.” (web)