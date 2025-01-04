“The Way a Psalm Can Begin” by Moira Linehan

Moira Linehan­­­

THE WAY A PSALM CAN BEGIN

I’ll never figure out my part

in praying. How to even start.

Like the silent heron that lands

mid-scroll in the year’s low pond, I stand

waiting. Who said there were fish here?

So, should I trail the geese? But I hear

those grating squawks. Who’d want a god

who answers the raucous? I’ve slogged

through sacred tomes and ancient scrolls,

still ask, Where’s the Spirit? What holds

Its breath? Migrating mergansers

dive, surface yards away. Answers—

if only they were black and white

as those hooded heads. Prie-dieu, this site,

this pond foxes and raptors ring,

where some black birds are red-winged.

—from Rattle #45, Fall 2014

Tribute to Poets of Faith

Moira Linehan: “I am a practicing Catholic. The place where I write overlooks a small pond called Winter Pond. Its weather and wildlife keep showing me the incarnational nature of this world. Scriptural language and stories, embedded since childhood, rise up—often unbidden—and help me give voice to what I am given to praise.” (web)

