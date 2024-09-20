“So God Will Know You” by Brendan Constantine

Brendan Constantine

“SO GOD WILL KNOW YOU”

after Miroslav Valek

Go out, get us some money

and kill a dog. Take this coat,

this book of matches, a knife

from the wall to kill a dog

on the way. You need medicine;

if not now, you will—aspirin,

quinine, a packet of God.

These things are still strong

enough to heal the country

and kill a dog. Sulfur traps

in their intestines, from fruit,

toad stools; any limb off

a chocolate rabbit is death,

as it happens. This happens,

we spread a newspaper, cut

an onion, wait with each other.

You kill a dog; a shepherd, a bull,

a fool hound. Tell whoever

complains the dog has killed

your dog first, your older dog.

They won’t persist. The earth

is fed on the incorrigible. People

here worship this about the land;

that it is made rich by eating

thieves: the rabbit, the crow,

the pale gopher. Thus and so

we light a fire in a fireplace

and read half our book. Or sleep

in our beds and wake standing

by the window. If we call out,

the dogs inside us run away,

then creep back. They can

never come under our hands,

their softnesses. You must

keep the right things with you,

the family spoons, good spoons

to trade, to dig, to attract a dog.

You must expect to lose these

or not get enough for them. Have

some tea or ginger in your pocket

to offer the hermit, the widow

who takes you in against night,

the wild boy-man who thinks

he must be alone. Have a way

to mention us so they know

you cannot linger. At dawn

come home with money;

on the way, kill a dog.

—from Rattle #35, Summer 2011

__________

Brendan Constantine: “I grew up in a house where poetry was a tradition, something read at bedtime, something framed on the wall. I was such a part of my environment I didn’t notice it until I was 27. I was sitting in a cafe in London and I began to write on a napkin. The next day I bought a notebook.” (web)

128 SHARES Facebook Twitter