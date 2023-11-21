“Kite Weather” by Mather Schneider

Mather Schneider

KITE WEATHER

I drive Miss Carr to her kidney dialysis

in my taxi at 5 a.m.

She’s 43 and clutches

a ratty blanket.

At the clinic she lays back

on a gray vinyl bed-chair

with several other liver-lidded pilgrims

who look like they’ve been raped

three days a week for years and years.

The machine reaches in

to her with its deep breathy hum

and the cruel tubes slurp

out her blood and pump

it back in purple, sterile

and cold. 5 hours later

she is released

and I take her home.

At a red light there is a city park

kitty-corner. A boy holds a string

leading to a yellow kite

a mile up in the blue sky.

Look at that, I say.

Miss Carr smiles and

lifts her head from her chest

like an anchor.

Her mouth is a taut line

which slackens for a moment,

a flash in the sun, and then the light

changes and we move on,

everything

getting smaller and

smaller

behind

us.

—from Rattle #35, Summer 2011

_________

Mather Schneider: “I am a 40-year-old writer who has been published in the small press since 1995. I live in Tucson, Arizona, and drive a cab for a living.” (web)

