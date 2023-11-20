“Bésame en Español” by José Medina

José Medina

BÉSAME EN ESPAÑOL

Kiss me in Spanish.
Grab my waist and squeeze me
 
against you. Wait
a moment. Let silence
 
open space for language.
Let words 
 
populate
what is 
 
expanding
between us. When 
 
the dictionary of our 
understanding’s
 
about to burst,
lean 
 
forward 
slowly.
 
Close your eyes.
Part your lips.
 
Invite me to the country
where I don’t need to be
 
translated.
 

from Rattle #81, Fall 2023

José Medina: “I wrote this poem while translating famous German poems. I don’t speak German, so it was an experiment to translate a language that I did not understand at all. The result is this poem about translation and cross-cultural living.”

