“In Today’s Fantasy: Trees, Poems, and Sex” by Francesca Moroney

Francesca Moroney

IN TODAY’S FANTASY: TREES, POEMS, AND SEX

Before you died, you promised me

a book of poetry. It was the day

we planted the maple. We sprawled

in the dirt beside our newest sapling.

You asked what I wanted for

my birthday. A pair of wooly socks?

Vial of sandalwood oil?

Tube of rose-scented cream?

I watched you smile, waiting

for me to decide. On the street

over your left shoulder, passing cars,

a dog and its human, pollen

painting everything green.

Perhaps some sonnets?

I grew warm, anticipating

thinly-veiled eroticism

oozing from each sestet. Oh!

Free verse! I declared, excited now,

wanting poems a bit subversive,

poems as unafraid as you and I,

poems loud enough to declare

our most basic desires: fuck, cum,

on your knees. What is it that I miss

the most? The feel of your mouth

moving over me while I

read Neruda to you beneath

the duvet? Or the way we loved

to lie beneath the trees?

In today’s fantasy, you have lived

long enough for us to lounge

again in the yard. You teach me

Cornus florida and Aesculu pavia.

We have already identified

Acer palmatum, with leaves

so red I sometimes tremble

in the presence of all that heat.

In today’s fantasy, we unwrap

the book you have given me,

and then we take the poems

to bed. We tear them

with our teeth. We suck

each stanza and caesura

until the poems glow

rich and red, as fierce

and fiery as the bloom

of Japanese maple.

In today’s fantasy, you and I

are the leaves blazing through

this late autumnal light,

moments before we fall.

—from Poets Respond

November 19, 2023

Francesca Moroney: “Kenya’s plan to plant 100 million trees strikes me as an act of both great optimism and great mourning. The fact that our earth is in such dire need of replenishment merely underscores the extent of all that has been stripped from it. Sometimes it feels like that on a personal level, as well. No matter how much we plant, we will never find a way to compensate for all that has been lost. ” (web)

