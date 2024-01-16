“First Responders” by Francesca Bell

Francesca Bell

FIRST RESPONDERS

The day I finally rose staggering

from our bed of kryptonite,

gnawed free from the anchor

that dragged its own boat down

with it, and walked out,

you stopped me in the drive

to set one thing straight:

were I to sleep, even once,

with anyone else, you would never,

ever, ever take me back.

It wasn’t hard to arrange that very day

and many, many days after,

that whole long spring and summer,

and sometimes more than once a day

when I felt like it, to take a man,

pretty much any man, to bed

or the shower or the high-rise

office building floor. Having been,

despite years of accusations and interrogations,

as steadfast and inert as a corpse,

I began slowly to revive, each man’s hands

on me like a paramedic’s feeling

for a pulse, their mouths bent

on resuscitation, their bodies thrusting

up inside me insistently the way a doctor

pushes and pushes on a stopped heart

trying to turn it back on, every stroke

powering a stroke of my own leaden arms

fighting, struggling from down deep

through thick, sucking water

as I fucked my way upward,

one man at a time, and came

bursting, breathless, back to life.

—from Rattle #35, Summer 2011

__________

Francesca Bell: “As Stephen Dunn says, and as I tell my mother, the fact that something actually happened would be the very worst reason to write a poem about it.” (web)

