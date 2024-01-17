“Bee Sting” by Linda Kunhardt

Linda Kunhardt

BEE STING

The bee on the handle
stung me, and the pain multiplied.
 
I hurled the pail and left the bee
to life or death, I don’t know which.
 
Suddenly I felt irrelevant. To the bee,
spent and clinging to the handle,
 
I was merely a mass, a force to ignite
the stinging process,
 
as other and unknowable
as friends or enemies
 
or the bouquet carried by my ex’s
second wife down the aisle. 
 

from Rattle #82, Winter 2023

__________

Linda Kunhardt: “After the bee stung me, I had a strong sense of being secondary. I wanted to explore various aspects of alienation, as well as the interplay of physical and emotional pain.”

