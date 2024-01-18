“Curriculum Vitae” by Dante Di Stefano

Image: “Cold Sun” by Jeanne Wilkinson. “Curriculum Vitae” was written by Dante Di Stefano for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, December 2023, and selected as the Artist’s Choice. (PDF / JPG)

__________

Dante Di Stefano

CURRICULUM VITAE

When I was young, I wrote a long poem

about a shopping cart overturned in

the Susquehanna River and I called it

a psalm and I can still recall the sun-

light in that poem and how the muddy

green water eddied through it and how time

slowed down as I waded through its shallows.

I think there was an angel in it, one

of Blake’s, dancing on the rusty right front

wheel, pointing to the invisible moon

orbiting the distant planet of all

the poetry I would one day commit

to paper and windpipe and atmosphere

and intestine and aching knuckle bone.

And now, in middle age, I don’t know if

the sun rises or sets in my poems,

but I know it is there, way out beyond

the overpass, and I’m here at the edge

of the desolate parking lot, where stray

cart and mud and snow commingle and God

is in the chain link and the streetlight wires

that hopscotch my view of the horizon,

and I believe that one day, when I’m gone,

sparrowing deep underground, I’ll still be

spiraling in the center of my lines,

voyaging along the turnpikes of verbs

enjambed in black and white, constellated

in ink on a page, syllabled to life.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

December 2023, Artist’s Choice

__________

Comment from the artist, Jeanne Wilkinson: “I have many favorites in this group of poems. Some of my friends read also, all coming up with different choices, making me go back and read again, again, again; this was a very pleasurable problem. Several of the poems gave me goosebumps, but I kept coming back to one that made me shiver every time I read it, and still does. It’s ‘Curriculum Vitae’ and I love the mood, which seems to me infused with luminous sepia tones, matching the atmosphere of my photograph: bleak, lonely, but not without hope. Bottom line, this poet had me at Blake’s angel.”

