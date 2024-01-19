“The Visitor” by Danusha Laméris

Danusha Laméris

THE VISITOR

You can get used to almost anything.

Like whatever it was that lived

in my best friend’s house when we were girls.

You’d hear its steady tic tic tic up and down

the stairs, feel it sweep past you

in the darkened hall. And what about

those nights we stayed up late

talking in the living room? How we kept

turning up the heat, but each time, the dial

slid back to its familiar chill.

The story: a medic back from World War II.

His apartment in the attic.

Which explains the time she woke

and saw a grizzled countenance

gazing down at her, a flashlight

fixed on her face.

And somehow, even after that,

kept on sleeping in her room,

dreaming under her thick blankets,

while he went on clodding down the hall,

taking notes, checking beds.

This is how it is to live with loss,

the visitor that never leaves. It walks

through your house. It eats your bread,

sleeps in an upstairs room. Sometimes,

you pass in the kitchen, give

each other a nod. More ordinary

than terrible. Except, some nights,

when it wakes you, shines its full heft

in your face and what was broken in you

breaks again, though after, your one half

tells the other what it knows:

such sorrow means you have survived,

have lived to bear its weight.

—from Rattle #82, Winter 2023

Danusha Laméris: “I write because I am trying to get closer and closer to the marrow of it, whatever the It might be. I write to try and find order in chaos. And sometimes I don’t. Sometimes I do.” (web)

