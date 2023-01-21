“Love Letter to the Gulf Coast Oil Spill” by Heather Bell

Heather Bell

LOVE LETTER TO THE GULF COAST OIL SPILL

The photos taken from helicopters are really

quite beautiful: the weird orange waves, the way

it bends back like a spinal cord. It isn’t that I

am not sympathetic to the ocean, but it

touches the tips of birds, taking them from

naked to casket. I have always been attracted

to power in that way: fortressing my house

with brick fences and mines. The abusive

burn victims as boyfriends. Building a garden

all spring, only to maniacally cover it in poison

at the season’s end.

I wonder how the oil sounds when it speaks.

Perhaps quiet as a star. Perhaps sad as a

Wurlitzer. Perhaps it just wants to go home,

moans and cries for its mother. Maybe it is

not what it seems: its dark marigold is

its way of saying don’t leave me because

of who I am. And animals are dying and

the algae has crumbled up in the shape

and color of human blood. I find, within all the

salvage and darkness, that it has fingers.

I touch them lightly like I would

touch the skeleton of a person that I

once loved, frightened and hoping

this one doesn’t belong to me, but

it does.

—from Rattle #35, Summer 2011

__________

Heather Bell: “It’s not that current events were ever something I wanted to dwell on, but I got to thinking about all the news articles out there with their sad lines and accusatory photos and I just wanted to stop all of it, right there. Is it wrong to see a deadly thing as beautiful? Maybe that was my point all along—poetry is like that: a news article gone awry that you and only you can rewrite to help someone get through it all, stop crying, begin taking his or her child to the grocery store again and just, in general, wake up.” (web)

