“Tenderness” by Chris Kaiser

Chris Kaiser

TENDERNESS

The manager I’m shadowing tosses

five steaming slices of fresh cut prime rib

in the trash, as calmly as tech bosses

laying off 10,000 workers at a clip.

I know he’s memorized the thick binder

of exacting rules. He wants to rule the world.

His flopped ears and underbite, though, reminders,

he’s more shih tzu than snarling rottweiler.

“Nine ounces,” he says, tossing the first slice.

Each slice thereafter thrown on the ‘ounce’ cue.

“Not ten. Not eight. But nine. To be precise.”

His eyes lock with mine, smug with his coup.

I imagine his sweet mother ignoring

his skinned cats and other such cruel whoring.

I then recalled helping some elderly.

To say they reeked would be impolite.

No cats, but cat food, a peculiarity.

“It almost tastes like tuna, ain’t that right?”

I recalled seeing handwritten entries

in rural homes to casserole squirrel.

Dogless men bird-dogging squirrels up trees,

hoping buckshot only went subdermal.

The manager walks away, droning on:

“Nine ounces of medium-rare beef,

au jus, baked potato, sauteed onion,

steak knife, dessert fork, lucky cloverleaf …”

I think, Best to parboil squirrel, large size,

with a glug of vinegar to tenderize.

—from Poets Respond

January 22, 2023

__________

Chris Kaiser: “When I heard a piece on NPR’s Think about food waste, I remembered an incident that happened to me when I thought I’d want to pursue restaurant management. It also jogged my memory of times I’ve come face to face with people devising creative ways to assuage their hunger when their income is below the poverty line.”

