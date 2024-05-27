“The Breaks” by Kirk Robinson

Kirk Robinson

THE BREAKS

To learn more about your new Kenmore

washer, break the plastic seal.

—from the manufacturer’s instructions

I’ve a friend who says, “Treat anything mechanical

as if it’s just about to break.”

I’ve a feeling broken-hearted

he’s talking about himself

in relation to his ex-wife,

but I don’t tell him that. She called me break the news

just before she left him. “Breaking up” was her phrase,

as if we were all broken promise still in grade school.

“I’m leaving,” she said, “For good.” I pictured him exactly

where I knew he was at the time—in mid-schuss

breakneck on a mogul-filled downhill in Vail.

He wouldn’t be back for two days, and had no idea

it would be to a broken home. And then,

no note, on the kitchen table or anywhere.

No red box on the wall: IN CASE OF EMERGENCY

BREAK GLASS.

Two weeks later we sat line break

in front of a ridiculous amount of beer.

I was trying, at that point, to explain to him

that humans didn’t invent weaving … breaking point

that it was an innovation of certain brightly colored,

long-beaked birds, and when we stumbled upon

the wonderful, twisted nests, we figured them out

by breaking them apart.

Something in him broke loose, I guess. I’d been talking

as if I could say anything groundbreaking

about love. In retrospect, he probably should’ve broke my nose,

but all he did was sit there, for the first time, slumped over

in a bar, and cry. “I looked everywhere,” he said,

“for a note.” Everywhere. He kept saying it. What’s the word?

What’s the word for one of those great big crashing waves?

—from Rattle #35, Summer 2011

_________

Kirk Robinson: “I’ve always loved poems—like David Clewell’s ‘A Heart for Patricia’—that take a single, well-worn idea and then run at it from angles until it’s new again. When a friend of mine spoke those words of advice about mechanical things, I happened to hear a decent line in my head. Then I sat down, and I made a break for it.”

