“I Only Dance for My Mother” by Mathias Nelson

Mathias Nelson

I ONLY DANCE FOR MY MOTHER

She gives me the wine

and I take the wine.

I mop her floors

and she walks on them

while they’re still wet

so I begin to dance

to warn her of how

easy one can slide.

She watches

grinning in her old green jacket

before going outside

to see the moon on the snow.

—from Rattle #35, Summer 2011

__________

Mathias Nelson: “When I was little I used to act like a monkey, holding my mother’s hand and doing chimp talk. Things have changed, but I still act like an idiot in attempt to make her smile when I can.Sometimes it works, and, well, other times … she calls me a stupid sonof- a-bitch.” (web)

