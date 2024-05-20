“Bubba Country” by Michael Jones

Michael Jones

BUBBA COUNTRY

Nineteen and drivin my fly ass whip

to Malvern to visit my grandparents.

Could taste freshly killed bird and home

fries cooked in a skillet cast in 1914.

Sugar, honey, baby, swirled in the air

I breathed. And that foul goat Rocky,

who chased me when I was eleven,

that bastard still had the run of the farm

but now had tennis balls on his horns.

Drove on I-20 stereo bumpin

stopped at the Blue Monkey Lounge

for a leak and caffeine. I knew I was in bubba

country when nigger this nigger

that slurred from a man in Carhartt overalls

slobbering drunk and staggering my way.

The crowd drifted back but the nigger

shit didn’t faze me after living in the south.

I wasn’t going to run from a fist fight.

The asshole pulled a pussy gun,

a twenty-two that spat a bullet

eight millimeters into my shin. Blood

gushed over my boot as I ran. Bullet

wound flamed when I put in the clutch.

Tongue felt heavy, face weighted and drained.

Stopped in front of the police station, world

dark in my vision. Lay my fist on the horn.

Pissed off cop came out to see what was wrong.

Dude was six seven six eight and called me

son. Carried me like a baby into the station,

asked a few questions, dispatched

a car to the bar. Felt like a forklift

when he hoisted me back up against his body

armor. I slumped in the rear of his vehicle.

The doc at the hospital called me

sir. Plucked that bullet with a pair of blue

plastic forceps. Filled the hole with bone putty.

Hurt like a motherfucker. Called Grandma.

She blessed me out for not calling sooner.

Grandpa wanted to off the guy.

The asshole at the bar was still tossing

back shots when the cops arrived.

Got three hots and a cot for two years.

If I had walked into the bar and shot

that redneck for fun, I would have been

drug behind a truck or hung.

—from Rattle #83, Spring 2024

Michael Jones: “I am the middle child of 12 siblings from three marriages. I grew up in gang-infested neighborhoods around military bases in Southern California. After high school, I broke the cycle of young black men perpetuating street violence and enlisted in the Army. This career would show me the world in many spectrums: The beauty of different cultures, the splendor of nature, and the horrors of combat. After the service I attended 2 HBUs, Bowie State and Howard. Though experienced in life, I learned my history through academia and gained a greater sense of pride in my past and more hope for my future.”

