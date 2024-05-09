“I Guess” by Marianne Kunkel

Marianne Kunkel

I GUESS

Right after my parents’ divorce,

people blurted the single question

they’d been dying to ask for years.

How’d they last a day?

Great sex, I was tempted to respond,

as if the thought of my sour mother

fondling my father’s new rebellion,

a ponytail, wasn’t joke enough.

I guess long ago they made

each other happy. What a sad

thing to have to guess. Once my mother

spoke of a nightmare in which

she walked to our front door;

in pitch dark, she twisted the knob

and a hand from outside twisted back.

I imagine if I shined a flashlight

on that intruder’s face, I’d see

my ever-frustrated father.

Proximity without loving

was their creed, him plucking

a guitar in a room off the kitchen,

her clicking a noisy blender on,

and so I couldn’t believe it when my father said

Enough after all those nights

he laid in their waterbed, flirting

with escape but drifting nowhere.

—from Rattle #44, Summer 2014

__________

Marianne Kunkel: “My high school English teacher dropped a Marianne Moore poem on my desk after class one day. At the time I liked reading poetry, but it took realizing I shared a name with a famous poet for me to see myself in it. I started writing.” (web)

