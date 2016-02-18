#51 – Spring 2016

$5.95

Category:

Description

Feminist Poets

Conversation with
Maggie Nelson

Rattle #51

Rattle #51 features a lengthy tribute to 31 feminist poets, and a conversation with award-winning author of The Argonauts, Maggie Nelson. As always, we put out a call for submissions not knowing what we’d receive, then selected the most powerful sample from the thousands of poems that were shared. What does it mean to be a feminist poet in the 21st century? There might be as many answers to that question as there are feminist poets—each of those featured provide their perspectives in an especially important contributor notes section.

There’s so much great poetry in the feminist poets feature that we had to shrink our open section to fit it all in—but we still offer a dozen eclectic selections from our general submissions, including Rattle favorites like Francesca Bell, Billy Collins, and M, as well as new names we’ve never published before.

 

Feminist Poets
 Audio Available  Lisa Baird  Vagus Nerve
 Audio Available  Michele Battiste  Boulder County, September 2012 …
 Roberta Beary  Five Haiku
 Heather Bell  While Trying to Write a Novel
 Audio Available  Claire Blotter  Rocking
 Audio Available  Leila Chatti  Morning
 Ann Clark  My Mother Comes Home Crying from GE
 Audio Available  Barbara Crooker  Women
 Denise Duhamel  Stairway to Heaven Sonnet
 & Maureen Seaton
 Audio Available  Julie R. Enszer  Pervert
 Audio Available  Alexis Pauline Gumbs  The C-Section
 Beth Gylys  Apron Strings
 Kelsey Hagarman  When I Say I Bruise Easily
 Audio Available  Sandra Kohler  After Easter
 Audio Available  Amy Miller  Channellock Pliers
 Audio Available  Abby E. Murray  Prayer on National Childfree Day
 Audio Available  Jenny Qi  Dissonance
 Audio Available  Jessy Randall  from The Baby Hygiene Series
 Laura Read  Flashdance
 Audio Available  Lucinda Roy  Machetes: Several
 Audio Available  Yaccaira Salvatierra  When Miguelito Should Have Been Sleeping
 Audio Available  Amber Shockley  Fun with Xerox
 Audio Available  Robin Silbergleid  Malignant
 Julie Steiner  Women Only Write About Themselves
 Audio Available  Lisa Summe  On Coming Home
 Katherine Barrett Swett  Dust
 Audio Available  Kelly Grace Thomas  And the Women Said
 Amy Uyematsu  Zumba Gold at 9 AM
 Audio Available  Julie Marie Wade  I Would Rather Be Gay Than Straight …
 Sara Watson  To Choose Each Other Perpetually

Open Poetry
 Francesca Bell  When I Think About Cats
 George Bilgere  Boomers
 Audio Available  Taylor Collier  Post-Op
 Billy Collins  May Day
 Russell Colver  Lamb
 Audio Available  Rasaq Malik Gbolahan  How My Mother Spends Her Nights
 Audio Available  M  Late
 Audio Available  James B. Nicola  Have You Ever Woken
 Audio Available  Al Ortolani  Paper Birds Don’t Fly
 Audio Available  Christine Poreba  The Uncertainest Word
 Audio Available  William Trowbridge  Oldguy: Superhero—Associate
 Audio Available  Oldguy: Superhero—A Steady Hand

Conversation
Maggie Nelson

Cover Art
Stacie Primeaux

Related products