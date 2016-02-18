51 – Spring 2016

Description

Feminist Poets

Conversation with

Maggie Nelson

Rattle #51 features a lengthy tribute to 31 feminist poets, and a conversation with award-winning author of The Argonauts, Maggie Nelson. As always, we put out a call for submissions not knowing what we’d receive, then selected the most powerful sample from the thousands of poems that were shared. What does it mean to be a feminist poet in the 21st century? There might be as many answers to that question as there are feminist poets—each of those featured provide their perspectives in an especially important contributor notes section.

There’s so much great poetry in the feminist poets feature that we had to shrink our open section to fit it all in—but we still offer a dozen eclectic selections from our general submissions, including Rattle favorites like Francesca Bell, Billy Collins, and M, as well as new names we’ve never published before.