“Anniversary” by Erik Campbell

Erik Campbell

ANNIVERSARY

for Alex Dimitrov

I was crying in front of the Quick Trip

because I was out of cigarettes

and left my wallet at home and

it was my anniversary and so it was

New Year’s Eve, and already too much

had gone wrong for me too often

to feel conspicuous about it,

crying, I mean, since it is the end

of articulate speech and why

one leaves most crying men alone.

I didn’t look up from my hands

for almost an hour, and when I did,

my eyes two fish-eyed lenses, I saw

the blurred moon and another man

crying, filling up his car, looking at me.

“I’m crying because you are,” he whispered

loudly over. “I’m also crying because

maybe it means one of us must stop soon.”

—from Rattle #47, Spring 2015

__________

Erik Campbell: “I read and write poetry to remind myself that I have a soul that needs a periodic tune-up.” (web)

118 SHARES Facebook Twitter