“Three Haiku” by Helen Buckingham

THREE HAIKU
returning home
a builder’s crane
gives me the finger
high art
one kid
draws a gun
winking
in the midday sun—
a whale of a yacht
—from Rattle #47, Spring 2015
Tribute to Japanese Forms
__________
Helen Buckingham: “The reading and writing of Japanese style short-form poetry is my grounding mechanism, be that ground high or low, urban or rural, external or internal. The poems included here were written while living in Bristol and in the past six months since moving to Wells, in the heart of the Somerset countryside, though in many instances their gestation can be traced to my South London childhood. I only wish I’d had access to haiku and its associated forms back then.”