“Ars Poetica” by Mary Meriam

Mary Meriam

ARS POETICA

She took me home—or what I thought was home,

but was in fact a hell she made for us.

We left The Sound of Music with the fuss

that I was making, working out my poem

in sobs. She asked me what was wrong. I said,

“I want to be there,” in the Alps, singing,

twirling with her in sunshine. I was clinging

to song, with nothing real to hold instead.

She gave me pain—no comforting the way

most mothers do, I guess. And so I wept

like no tomorrow, out of love. We left

for rainy sidewalks to the car, the day

falling in dusk, the pity I had to make,

the bleak, deserted street I had to take.

—from Rattle #48, Summer 2015

__________

Mary Meriam: “The scene in ‘Ars Poetica’ has been haunting me for a long time, so it’s a relief to have finally brought that ghost to the light of day. Now some of the pain I felt has been transformed into the formal pleasures of a sonnet.” (web)

119 SHARES Facebook Twitter