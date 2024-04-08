“Hubris” by Mariko Kitakubo & Deborah P. Kolodji

Mariko Kitakubo & Deborah P. Kolodji

HUBRIS

through

the distorted

glass

he smiles to me

from the white limousine

blue green shimmers

a peacock struts

his stuff

—from Rattle #83, Spring 2024

Tribute to Collaboration

__________

Mariko Kitakubo & Deborah P. Kolodji: “We started writing ‘tan-ku’ sequences and sets during the pandemic when neither of us could travel. Mariko is a tanka poet and I am a haiku poet. We started having poetic conversations via Facebook Messenger where Mariko would write a tanka and I would respond with a haiku and vice versa, often at odd hours due to the time zone differences between Tokyo and Los Angeles. Some of these poems are only two verses, but others are six, and sometimes more. We were born the same year and have common experiences, but also cultural differences which has been a learning experience for both of us. We have found that sometimes our poems take unexpected turns.”