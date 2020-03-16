March 16, 2020

Denzel Scott

SEVEN PEOPLE DANCING

Saturday night

we were out

and the drinks

were flowing

and the men

were soft caramel,

spoonfuls of wet cinnamon,

black and creamed coffee,

all swirling sweetly

on the dance floor.

This was church

for the kids,

this club,

this house of lust,

pride, friendship,

and freedom,

where the rainbow

of sepia tones

merged and

the bodies

mingled in

every combination

that the soul

longed for—

two women

one as pretty

as a doll baby,

the other as handsome

as a young preacher

come to town

to spread

the gospel

two men,

jagged, rough-edged

obsidian knights,

kissing so tenderly

like horses

nuzzling each other

in an open field

one man,

one woman,

dancing with

gyrating hips

and tight

clenched fingers,

floating on the

ecstasy of their

reveling companions,

and then there

was the lone dancer,

surrounded on all sides

by these fellow children

of midnight

and the Lord,

full of their own spirit,

wanting someone

to ask them to dance,

but, needing no one

to do so,

’cause the music

was theirs,

’cause these folks

in this club

was theirs

just as they

belonged

to each other

’cause sometimes

one worships together,

and sometimes

one worships alone,

loving the God

that gave feet

to dance,

to duck walk

and death

drop, to

two step,

if preferred,

and mouths

to guzzle

liquor down

and talk shit,

laugh, and

kiki for the chorus

as we damn

well pleased,

and pleased

we were,

’cause we

celebrated

our journeys,

extending

our hands

out to saints and

sinners alike,

out to victims and victimizers,

out to the courageous

and the cowardly,

with these words

like fire blasting

from our lips—

leave the world

outside and be loved,

be beloved,

be yourself here,

be someone else here,

but be here,

alive, beautiful,

and strong,

’cause

sacred darkness

is fading,

and only God knows

what may come

by the dawn

and the opening

of this cathedral.

—from Rattle #66, Winter 2019

Denzel Scott: “I write because I am the dual host of a deeply creative mind and a history of traumas as a black queer man in America. I wrote this poem three years ago, urged to create something as a response to the Pulse Night Club shooting. Around that same time, the New Yorker printed a previously unpublished Langston Hughes short story called ‘Seven People Dancing’ from which I took the title. To me, it felt like this tragic event and this short story by a closeted, queer black male writer spoke across time about the intimate spaces that queer people are allowed to occupy.” (web)