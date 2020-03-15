THE AFTERNOON THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION DECLARED THE PANDEMIC
That was the afternoon
we watched the avalanches—
dozens and dozens of them
flowing over the cliff bands.
How beautiful they were
from a distance—
bright falls of billowing snow.
They began as dark rumble,
then burst into plume, into rush.
Unstoppable they were.
Powerful. Inevitable.
Such a gift to feel humbled,
to exult in forces
greater than our own.
Later that night, reading
the tumbling graphs,
the sliding accounts,
the unforgiving reports,
I began to understand
the scale of the cliff.
And as everything
I thought I knew
slid over the escarpments
of comprehension,
how clear it all became.
What really matters.
How we’re all in this together.
—from Poets Respond
March 15, 2020
__________
Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer: “How clear it becomes that we are one organism, how profoundly our actions affect the whole.” (web)