Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer

THE AFTERNOON THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION DECLARED THE PANDEMIC

That was the afternoon

we watched the avalanches—

dozens and dozens of them

flowing over the cliff bands.

How beautiful they were

from a distance—

bright falls of billowing snow.

They began as dark rumble,

then burst into plume, into rush.

Unstoppable they were.

Powerful. Inevitable.

Such a gift to feel humbled,

to exult in forces

greater than our own.

Later that night, reading

the tumbling graphs,

the sliding accounts,

the unforgiving reports,

I began to understand

the scale of the cliff.

And as everything

I thought I knew

slid over the escarpments

of comprehension,

how clear it all became.

What really matters.

How we’re all in this together.

—from Poets Respond

March 15, 2020

__________

Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer: “How clear it becomes that we are one organism, how profoundly our actions affect the whole.” (web)