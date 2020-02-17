February 17, 2020

Sam Killmeyer

PLAY LIKE A BOY

The summer before I started

seventh grade I shaved my head and never showered.

I ran barefoot through Osage orange trees, tried my callouses

against their thorns and rained hedge apples down

on groundhog holes, yellow flesh exploding

in sour fireworks against dirt.

The summer before seventh grade I played

parking lot soccer, neatly threaded the smooth rubber ball

through the keeper’s legs, between the yellow windbreaker

and watery pothole—you play like a boy

he said, and we both knew

it was the best compliment

he could give, then—

his late slide tackle on hard pea gravel

and my crushed coke can arm bone

shone in the x-ray’s relief.

My cast was neon yellow, and I made him sign first,

black initials on my elbow.

I wore that fiberglass sleeve

like a stinking trophy,

pushed it into people’s faces for them to sign.

The fall after I started seventh grade,

my hair grew back in tufts.

I rested my trumpet’s bell on

grandma’s cursive, spit notes into my fist, silently

took the extra hours to wrestle

my left hand into forming letters.

On team picture day

the photographer pointed me

toward the boys, and I tried to smile

while they laughed. The fall after I started,

I babysat a boy, showed him how to hit

a hedge apple homerun,

how to catch a frog in the scummed pond,

cup it between your palms. He wrapped it

in toilet paper, grinned, let the garage door

down to crush it—yellow

seeping into the paper’s folds.

—from Rattle #66, Winter 2019

Sam Killmeyer : “I’ve been thinking about inheritance and what has made me who I am. Not just family inheritance, but cultural inheritance. As I follow the current news cycle, I’m thinking about how we can respond to power as poets. Art is always the first thing to be suppressed by authoritative regimes. Why? Because art has the power to change minds and souls. I’m not sure these poems achieve that, but I’m trying. I’m trying to look inside myself, trying to peel back what it means to be a white, female, American.” (web)