Daryl Jones

QUOTIDIAN

How the word stands out, ironically,

in everyday speech, as if you’d found

on the vinyl seat beside you

in a busy Italian restaurant

a length of four-inch, corrugated,

black plastic drainpipe, an object

commonplace, certainly,

in the whirring and jackhammering din

of an urban construction site, but startling

amid the clattering crockery and garlicky aroma

of Luigi’s Little Italy.

But then, let’s say, you begin to find

lengths of black plastic drainpipe

in the back seat of your car, under

your desk in the office, at the bottom

of your closet and under your bed.

Then you notice one beside the anchor’s desk

on the evening news, in a photo of politicians

on the front page of the paper.

Soon the startling is quotidian.

It no longer surprises or troubles you.

It’s just black plastic drainpipe, you say.

Everyone sees it. Everyone carries it around.

—from Poets Respond

February 16, 2020

__________

Daryl Jones: “This is a response to a an opinion column by CNN reporter Stephen Collinson, who describes Donald Trump’s actions of the past week, his weaponization of the Presidency, the normalization of his egregious behavior, and the widespread complacency in the face of such unprecedented conduct. This is how democracies are lost.”