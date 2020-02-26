February 26, 2020

Clint Margrave

WHEN DEATH TRAVELS

No one makes him

take his shoes off at security

or asks to see his boarding pass.

There are no bags to check

because baggage is strictly for the living.

No windows on the plane

because there’s nothing to see.

No seatbelts because

there’s nothing to impact.

The flight attendants

attend to nothing.

And though there are delays,

there are never any cancellations.

No one greets him at the gate

or holds a sign with his name.

No one is happy to see him.

—from Rattle #66, Winter 2019

__________

Clint Margrave: “I write poetry because I’m not good at fixing anything.” (web)