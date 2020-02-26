February 26, 2020

WHEN DEATH TRAVELS
No one makes him
take his shoes off at security
or asks to see his boarding pass.
There are no bags to check
because baggage is strictly for the living.
No windows on the plane
because there’s nothing to see.
No seatbelts because
there’s nothing to impact.
The flight attendants
attend to nothing.
And though there are delays,
there are never any cancellations.
No one greets him at the gate
or holds a sign with his name.
No one is happy to see him.
—from Rattle #66, Winter 2019
Clint Margrave: “I write poetry because I’m not good at fixing anything.” (web)