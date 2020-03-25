March 25, 2020

Susan Browne

BONANZA

Amanda shows me my bones,

A picture of my spine, ghost-like,

Snake-like, like it could rattle.

I say, Amanda, it looks crooked, why

Is that? She shrugs, You’re not the only one.

Your bone density’s fine. You can go now.

My plebeian spine walks me toward

The mammogram room where I flop my boob

Onto the plastic tray. Flop is not exactly accurate

Concerning these tater tots.

Darlene tussles with them, trying to yank

What’s barely there & squish it under

The plate. Wait! I say, trying not to yell.

Darlene waits, complimenting me on my earrings.

I explain where I bought them in case she’d like a pair

& she asks if I’m ready & before I answer

My flesh is smashed & splayed into place,

I’m told not to breathe, the machine whirs,

My spine curves even more weirdly.

I am bones hung with a hunk

Of tissue muscle blood, I am not the only one

Who rattles & spins on the wheel of living’s roulette

& finally Darlene says you can go now as she stares

At a computer screen. Is her expression alarmed

Or maybe her mouth’s just slightly crooked? I stand

Straight & naked from the waist up except for my earrings,

The room cold slabs of concrete where the body is a dumb

Animal searching for a way out. Bloused, I elevator

From the basement & walk outside into a bonanza

Of sunshine, the crowded street, the amazing meat

Of us, the jostling bones of us, the creaking, the sloshing,

The man carrying his baby against his chest in a sash

As if he’s holding eggs while riding a unicycle,

The old lady pushing an older lady in a wheelchair

So slowly the universe could be redesigned

Before they cross the street to the storefront brimming

With apricots & artichokes. Doesn’t take X-ray eyes

To see something inside us all, like a secret

I wish we’d tell without fear, leaning close,

Nearly kissing the other’s ear.

—from Rattle #66, Winter 2019

Rattle Poetry Prize Finalist

__________

Susan Browne: “I’ve been in love with poetry since I was twelve when my next door neighbor gave me a book of poems, Archy and Mehitabel by Don Marquis. Archy is a cockroach and a free-verse poet. Mehitabel is a cat in her ninth life with many stories to tell. Archy has to throw himself headfirst onto each typewriter key in order to write. I was inspired! Poetry is my way of being in the world. I don’t know any other way.” (web)