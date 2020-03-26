March 26, 2020

Ekphrastic Challenge, February 2020: Artist’s Choice

Image: “Indietro” by Marc Alan Di Martino. “They Tried to Cover Her Up” was written by Stephanie Shlachtman for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, February 2020, and selected as the Artist’s Choice.

[download: PDF / JPG]

__________

Stephanie Shlachtman

THEY TRIED TO COVER HER UP

She witnessed the induction of matter

into everything, and they, too, witnessed

the induction of matter into everything;

a constitution for the cosmos. But that was

eons ago when the quiet creases

in her dress were fresh, the hemline a

proper length. (They were afraid of those

curls: Those curls would turn to spider silk

in fifteen years or so; a girl who can look you

in the eyes speaks volumes—too

loud.) And now, Canis Major endeavors

to ascribe her effulgence to its unfettered

glow, now that she, too, is a constellation. Now

that she, too, can fill the space without

apology. How did night not see her (of course,

it did) on the lens of a telescope, when

“all luminaries” did not mean “all luminaries,”

when her painted elements were immured

by skylights in a nebula. When her little lights

cried, her older ones, too. When her little lights

died, her older ones, too, because of

disproportional brushstrokes, because of

unequal distances to and from the sun.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

February 2020, Artist’s Choice

__________

Comment from the artist, Marc Alan Di Martino: “What stopped me in my tracks were the last lines: ‘because of / disproportional brushstrokes, because of / unequal distances to and from the sun.’ Is it a veiled social critique, a treating on painting or an essay on cosmology? Perhaps it’s all three together, which is why it has to be a poem.”