March 27, 2020

MOTHER AND CHILD
“Mother and Child (Nancy and Olivia),” a painting by Alice Neel, New York City, 1967
—from Rattle #66, Winter 2019
Rattle Poetry Prize Finalist
__________
Barbara Lydecker Crane: “This year I’ve been immersed in writing ekphrastic sonnets about well-known paintings in the imagined voices of their makers. I’ve learned a lot about artists, their works and their personal struggles and determination. During the abstract expressionist era, Alice Neel quietly persevered in her own unpopular style of social realism; she finally gained some recognition late in her life. All the information about her in this poem is accurate, but I do not know how much she confided of her own traumatic life to this young mother. I can almost hear Neel telling her story, though, as I look at the mother’s expression of alarm and her protective hold of her baby.”