Francesca Bell

SPRING

for my husband, 21 years my senior

There are so many times

I could have killed you.

After 28 years of marriage—

the only contact sport

I’ve ever stuck with—

I found myself

crying this morning,

after a trip outside,

singing Happy Birthday

three times through,

just to be sure,

scrubbing despite

the sting of my split skin

as I’ve loved you

through even the rub

of the raw years.

I held my hands steady

in the water’s reassuring scald,

trying and trying

to save you.

—from Poets Respond

March 28, 2020

__________

Francesca Bell: “I wrote this poem after reading an article about how, in Italy, doctors no longer intubate anyone over the age of 60. The United States hasn’t yet reached that point, but we seem far likelier to achieve the catastrophe of Italy than we do to arrive at the relative calm of South Korea, so it got me thinking about my 74-year old husband. I make the groceries last as long as possible, but after going out today, I had to wonder if I’d carried a death sentence home to that beloved, maddening man.” (web)