Luci Huhn

OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION

we descend the porch steps

and walk six feet apart, looking down at our shoes.

The contagion has made us strangers to each other,

has made review of puddles a necessity.

My friend wears black baby-dolls, thick soled and

sturdy, her socks are turquoise – turquoise mouths

smiling out through baby-doll faces. I wear new

runners, black and silver, now meant only

to flirt with running.

Before we’ve made much

progress, at the fence near the end of her driveway,

just behind what I remember from last summer as

a stand of oak-leaved hydrangeas bobbing freely in the sun,

my friend points to the glistening mud, to the mini-

forest stranded there.

She calls them snow-drops,

first flowers of spring, as if we will not forever be

stuck between two seasons. They are little soldiers

in dull hats, burdened beyond their years and

huddled above the snow-soaked earth. They are

a children’s choir, heads bowed, filling the cafeteria

stage, studying for one last moment

their best shoes.

Then they lift their sweet chins

to sing, surprising the ladies in their puffy coats.

Ladies who look a bit like snow-drops themselves,

one of them naming the beauty for the other.

—from Poets Respond

March 29, 2020

__________

Luci Huhn: “During the uptick of the coronavirus this past week, we heard many phrases over and over again, among them ‘Out of an abundance of caution.’ It rattled around and around in my head, until one day, coming home from a socially distanced walk with a friend, where we spent a few moments focused on the possible start of spring before returning to the all-consuming talk of the pandemic, I wrote the phrase down as a title on a blank sheet of paper, as something I felt I urgently needed to address, and began this poem.”