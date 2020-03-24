March 24, 2020

Jimmy Pappas

THE GRAY MAN

Part I: The Visit

I visited my father one Saturday at the nursing home

where we had put him against his will because he had

become too much work for us, he who had worked hard

all of his life, worked hard to make other people rich,

richer than he could ever hope to be. He was a gray man

now like a character in an Ingmar Bergman movie, so I

looked for the translation of what this all meant, but it

got lost in the white sheets; and I tried to figure it all

out by myself, but I too got lost in the white sheets that

covered his sleeping body. I decided not to wake him,

this gray man who had once been a stark man, who had

once been a man filled with action and life, and I sat in

a chair by his side, sat and looked down at my gray man,

my gray child, I who had become the father and he who had

become the child, our role reversals making the movie even

more complex, more difficult to translate, and I looked again

at the white sheets and saw only white sheets that smelled

of shit and piss. There were no English words, words that

I could understand, words that could explain all of this,

words that could explain him, words that could explain me,

words that could explain all of the things that have happened

between us, words that could explain why we behaved the way

we did. Even Bergman was never fully understandable,

even his words got lost in white shirts and a white background,

but at least he had words, at least there was an attempt at

translation. Here there was nothing, only my gray man, my gray

child, lying there sleeping on his back, waiting for my arrival.

Part II: An Earlier Incident

One day I approached

the nurse at the desk,

I’d like to take my Dad out

for an ice cream cone.

The nurse responded,

I’m sorry but … No.

I’m worried about him.

He could fall out of the car

or get hurt in some way.

For a few seconds

I could not speak.

I wanted to say

like Clint Eastwood

in Dirty Harry:

Go ahead, make my day,

tell me I can’t take my father

out for an ice cream.

I wanted to say

like Jack Nicholson

in Five Easy Pieces:

Why don’t you just

take this sign-out sheet

and stuff it between your legs, and …

I wanted to say

like Clark Gable

in Gone with the Wind:

Frankly, my dear,

I don’t give a damn;

I’m taking him out

for an ice cream cone.

But what I really wanted to say was,

What’s the worst that could happen to him?

He could die? Look at him!

He’s dying now! It doesn’t fucking matter!

He just wants an ice cream cone with his son!

Instead,

I said

nothing.

I acted the way

my gray man

taught

me to act,

respect authority

and do what I’m told,

so I did what I was told.

Part III: The Gray Man’s Arrival

There is something,

something I

want to tell you,

no

I need to tell you,

about

his arrival here.

He did not want to come.

He screamed when he arrived.

He screamed when they put him in his room.

He screamed and begged us to please not do this to him,

but we,

his children,

did it anyway,

did it

and turned our backs on him

both literally and figuratively.

We turned our backs on this gray man.

We left him there.

And now I beg him

(in my mind only)

to forgive me.

But that is not what I wanted

to tell you

about his

arrival.

What I wanted to tell you

what I really wanted to tell you

is that I

I was busy

so

I

was

not

there

no not I.

Part IV: Another Earlier Incident (of Little Importance)

I waited so long for this moment.

I wanted to tell him

that I loved him,

so I waited

and waited

and finally

I said it,

I love you, Dad.

And he said

nothing.

Part V: The Grand Finale

For my own selfish reasons,

I did not wake him on my visit.

I waited until he woke up on his own.

I sat there for almost an hour,

reliving our lives together

while studying the sheets,

and when he finally

woke up,

he smiled at me.

My gray man smiled at me.

—from Falling off the Empire State Building

2019 Rattle Chapbook Prize Winner

Jimmy Pappas: “My Dad told me before he died about a creative idea he had to make ‘mythology cards.’ They would be like baseball cards. He would draw a figure from Greek mythology on one side, and on the back of the card would be a story about the drawing. I realized he was sharing with me an artistic dream of his that he could never do now. I promised him that I would finish my first book of poetry and get it published because that was my artistic dream. We all have in us this godlike desire to create.” (web)



