January 31, 2020

Wendy Barker

IN THE ENDOSCOPY CENTER

I’m led into the cubicle and instructed

by prim little Kristin to “lay down” on the cot,

at which point I reveal my inner grammar

cop and explain that she means I’m to “lie down”

unless she wants to lift me up and plop me

down herself. “Oh,” she blurts, “I didn’t know,”

rushing out before I can pull the stinger. Then

Fred comes in with the IV to put me under for

the gastro doc to probe my entrails, and with

a grin calls me “professor,” adding he’s glad to

see I’m “lying down.” How long had my

inner bitch lain dormant before growling into an

outer bitch? I should have scoped the lay

of the land before going all English prof on this

poor girl. Best to let such sleeping dogs

lie. But my grammatical husband, sitting with me,

chuckles and nods. I sure wouldn’t want

to shock young Kristin with a tale from memory

lane, how in college we joked about who’d

just gotten laid, since I’ll bet she’d be more comfy

if I quoted the old prayer, “Now I lay me

down to sleep,” and I would not want to lay on

her the fact that this beloved man

of mine is, amazingly, still eager to lie with me.

—from Rattle #66, Winter 2019

__________

Wendy Barker: “I’m afraid I’m addicted to poetry, reading and writing—it keeps me breathing. In fact, it’s one reason I can’t stop teaching—I adore workshopping poems with our students, especially the grad students, many of whom are doggone good. And I also adore swapping poems with writer friends—could not do without those delicious exchanges.” (web)