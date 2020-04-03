April 3, 2020

Red Hawk

THE NEVER-ENDING SERIAL

When I was a boy, the Varsity Theater

was a mile from our house. Saturdays

we were allowed to walk there, and for a dime

we got a cowboy double-feature and

a long-running serial, which involved

an incredibly stupid, weak and helpless

but beautiful woman, upon whom

unimaginable indignities and cruelties were

enacted by darkly evil men with mustaches.

Week after week we waited for her to die

but at the last impossible moment, tied

to railroad tracks for what reason we could

not possibly imagine, and with a fast freight

bearing down upon her, a heroic white man,

he was always white and so was she,

leaped onto the tracks and

ripped her from the jaws of impending death.

Imagine what the young girls in attendance

were led to believe about their femininity and

how, as long as they lived, they were trained

never to doubt, but to wait for that white man and when

he never showed up, imagine their disillusionment,

the bitter sorrow of their loneliness and despair.

And the young boys in attendance, we who

sat enthralled and believing, imagine

the burden of our lives when we were unable,

fumbling and shaking, to untie those ropes

and were struck down by the thundering train.

—from Rattle #66, Winter 2019

Rattle Poetry Prize Finalist

__________

Red Hawk: “Red Hawk is my Earth name, given to me by our Mother’s Grace, after a four-day water fast by the Buffalo River in the dead of winter during the worst ice storm Arkansas had seen in many years. I write poems because they are given to me by Grace, as this name was. Grace is all that I have to work with, not talent or intelligence, just Grace.”