March 9, 2020

James Ragan

TAMING THE SLOTH

I don’t know how long I can play with a sloth,

how long I can wait to time his glide

along a space no wider than his bulbous face,

as if the air had softened long enough to slow

each arm’s motion to an easy slide,

as if by committing each inch of leg

to a longer stroll, he’d be cool and jived,

just as we’d rehearsed for hours,

the slinky hitching up of knees

to gather up his fur like bunched underwear.

He’s stalling now for the little push

my hand decides to get a rhythm going,

to quicken the pace, to push ahead

just enough to score the next ride.

How long can I stand the indifference

of his cold stare burrowed into mine,

as if he’s judging a dance

where no one commits to lead or count in step.

I don’t know how long he can lie

in one place, cheering his lack of progress.

Now, he’s rolling round to his spine,

seeing the world from the bottom up,

believing this is knowledge of a kind,

having spent his clowning days

hanging downward by his toes,

trolling the uncertainties of ground,

as if by giving up a life of swinging free

across the long thin avenue of sky,

he could teach me need, the patience

to dream, how to slouch into the future

with the soft tongue-peddling of my breath

and a little push from behind.

—from Rattle #66, Winter 2019

__________

James Ragan: “I write to break down borders. My sensibility has always been global, to find expression through my poetry, plays, and films to bring individuals and worlds, seemingly apart, closer in understanding.”