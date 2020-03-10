March 10, 2020

Lola Haskins

HALFWAY DOWN THE BLOCK, YOUR FATHER

Stops. It’s just congestion, he says.

I have congestion, not naming it—

his lungs as gauzy as a party dress—

explaining instead how the medic

at the VA had told him his heart

was as strong as any fullback’s.

We wait while he musters the air for

the next few steps, refusing the car,

with the stubbled pride of an old man

whose frayed shirt collar has been

turned by his dead wife, and, having

no third side, cannot be turned again

—from Rattle #25, Summer 2006

Tribute to the Best of Rattle

Lola Haskins: “Poems, other people’s, and when I get really lucky, mine, have connected me with sisters, brothers and angels, more deeply than I have ever been connected by blood to anyone. Besides, the high of finally getting myself clear on the page’s field is so addictive I can’t imagine ever stopping trying. In other words, it doesn’t matter how frustrating it is when it doesn’t work because it’s so sublime when it does. All of you out there who write will know what I mean.” (web)



