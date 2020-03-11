March 11, 2020

James Ragan

THE BITTERS AT HENLEY

They say the Angel Pub on the Bridge at Henley

is a sinner’s site, whose centuried panes

of ancient views will bathe the heathen eye

in the healing waters of the Thames.

Above the sloping footboards, where the bar-

stool preachers sing their devilish plav

in Brixton drawl and Yorkshire brogue,

I drink religion, up-country, out of a Guinness pint.

The whisky laugh I save for the river stroll

squeals the long line of gulls away

like skiffs tied one to another along the wharf.

Down river, dark clouds punctuate

the sky’s language, and swallows circle

like spaced indentations in the postcard

shot I take of St. Mary’s steeple.

I believe I will never pass this way again

and pray beyond the promise made, that I will.

There’s a pedigree of fame in this city

that shakes me to the bitter’s core

of knowing what I can never be or will become.

Artists must have known this on their pass

down the cobbled path to the bridge and pub.

I stand at the stone buttress, transfixed

like a character in It’s a Wonderful Life

to the yacht’s bell announcing my departure.

There’s nothing more satisfying

than the knowledge in the sinner’s pint

I’ve put my mind to look forward to.

—from Rattle #66, Winter 2019

James Ragan: “I write to break down borders. My sensibility has always been global, to find expression through my poetry, plays, and films to bring individuals and worlds, seemingly apart, closer in understanding.”