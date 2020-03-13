March 13, 2020

Jasmin Roberts

SELF-SELECTION FOR PRESERVATION

My grandmother will tell you that

she does not like white people,

does not look them in the eye.

W.E.B. Du Bois coined the term double consciousness in 1903.

It refers to the psychological experience of viewing oneself

through the lens of a racist white society.

He meant that to grow up black in America

is to be baptized in internalized racism,

to bathe in the waters of white supremacy

in hopes of ever feeling clean and black at the same time.

Earnestine lived her entire childhood

in a segregated south.

She does not like white people

because you cannot un-know

a system that writes your birth certificate

and eulogy

on the same day,

cannot blame a monster and not its creator,

absolve those who

show up to the lynchings

with picnic baskets,

and then avert their eyes

to preserve their appetites.

My grandmother thinks my brother’s white wife is silly

for the way she lusts after a table

with a black man at the head

and tries to call it home.

Just the way white babies

buried their faces in their mamie’s bosom

long after they knew better,

long after mamie stopped being able

to look them in the eye.

My grandmother does not look

White people in the eye

not because she fears them,

but because she has no desire

to see herself

hanging.

—from Rattle #66, Winter 2019

__________

Jasmin Roberts: “My favorite toy as a child was Legos. I loved the way I could command all of the colors and shapes into a world I understood, a world where others understood me. I write because words are Legos, and I hope that if I put the pieces together just so, for a moment, someone might hear me.”