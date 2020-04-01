April 1, 2020

Daniel Arias Gómez

CATHEDRALS: ODE TO A DEPORTED UNCLE

Tío, you learn there’s always

a border—I imagine

a poor family in Jocotepec takes you

in. You work as a gardener at the club

across the lake where rich people

vacation. The town’s children run

shoeless on the dirt roads, stare

at the people on the other side

sun-tanning on the decks of their

boats, riding their jet skis, and

if the children smile, it’s because they don’t

know where the lake begins

and where it ends. And maybe one

night you find a guitar, and you press

your fingers to the strings, and the music feels like

the desert.

Michelle and I drive

to Robertito’s at one in the morning

to buy tacos de asada, carnitas, a churro,

a small coke. It’s freezing

cold, and a dense fog covers

the streets. We see the fog as it froths around

the street lamps, almost like the fog is pouring

down along with the light. Other than that we

see nothing but the double darkness

of fog and night. Our kitchen flooded recently,

and a chunk of our carpet got water

damage. The carpet guys are coming over

tomorrow, so we had to move all

the furniture into the kitchen to clear

the carpet. We eat our tacos squeezed

in, all cluttered up by the dining room table

propped against a wall, chairs stacked

against bookshelves, a cathedral of pots, pans, flower

vases filled with dried roses.

You mow the grass

at the club, you trim their bushes and keep

their orange trees. At night, you play

guitar in a small house you manage to buy, your fingers

full of blisters because of the strings. And maybe

you buy a used bocho, and you fix it up

on your free days and paint it blue

and then drive an hour to Guadalajara

and walk around downtown and buy

pepinos con chile y limón and tacos

de lengua and sit outside the cathedral

eating some tejuino. And then you mow

and mow grass and go back at night

and learn a few more chords on the guitar

and learn that you love playing. And maybe you

meet someone you like. You tell her about Arizona,

the desert, and she tells you about the time

one of the rich couples were riding their boat around

drunk and crashed into one of the town’s

houses, and the children gathered and stared

at the boat sticking out of the small living

room, and the woman who owned the house

fell to her knees and cried while the couple walked

away bent

with laughter. And maybe your friend

stays over one night, and you play guitar for her,

teach her a couple of chords, and you

sit outside and smell the rain in the air and feel the cold

wind against your skin, and if

you smile it’s because you feel the weight

of an arm around your shoulder and because

rain is a cathedral too and your

skin a prayer.

As Michelle and I eat, cramped

in our kitchen, we look over a used car magazine

we picked up from Robertito’s. I tell

Michelle to close her eyes, then I

open the magazine at a random page and tell her

to point her finger at it, and whatever

car she lands on, that’s the car we’ll buy

for her. We do the same for me, laughing

all along because we have no money

to buy a car. Then we lay some blankets

on the carpet and we lie down. Sleeping on the floor

makes my neck and shoulders hurt

in the morning—but tonight I’m thinking about kissing

every part of Michelle’s body, licking every inch of her

until she comes, fucking on the carpet until we fall

exhausted on the blankets, sweat glistening

on our skin, our legs spreading

like a cathedral, and sleep

until it’s morning,

and we have to go to work.

—from Rattle #66, Winter 2019

Rattle Poetry Prize Finalist

__________

Daniel Arias Gómez: “During the last year of my MFA, I read Natalie Diaz’s When My Brother Was an Aztec, a book that made a deep impression on me because of the way it blends a contemporary narrative with mythological elements. After that I became fixated on the idea of the crossing of the underworld as a parallel to the crossing of the immigrant and what that might mean within the context of our mundane day-to-day lives. This poem is part of that exploration.” (web)