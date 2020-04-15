April 15, 2020

Matthew Dickman

STROKE

The hotel sign blinking

in the brain

of my body

stops blinking but not

the whole sign,

you know, just a couple

of the letters,

the H and T.

Then the E and L

so all that is left

when the whole left

side of my body

comes to an end

is the O.

I am sitting across

from a beautiful

woman, drinking coffee,

and she is asking

me what I did.

What were you doing

when you were

in your twenties,

she asks. And I am

saying something like

I was doing

a lot of drugs

but the words

come out all slurred,

they come out

like pushing your tongue

through a clay door,

the word drug

becoming droog.

And then free-will

floats up and out,

really it flies, it leaps

off the ledge of me,

and I remember

while falling

from my chair

to the ground, trying

to apologize.

The half of my brain

that was still

alive, as alive as

a deer

standing in a meadow

in the morning

licking dew off

the blades of grass,

telling what was left

of me that I was just

tired. You’re just tired

the left side

of my brain said,

you’re just tired,

this is normal.

The normal not normal

blood clot

in the right side

of my brain

wiping everything

away like a teacher

wiping chalk away

with an eraser,

the blackboard

full of signs and cosines

and then just long

strokes of white,

a white field in winter,

a white sky

before rain. A white

sheet of paper.

Through the tunnel

of my body

I could hear someone

ask me

are you ok?

My whole life someone

asking me,

and so often it was me,

are you ok,

are you feeling well?

I’m just tired,

I thought.

And then this

thought: I’m not.

A hand on the hand

I could still feel.

They are coming,

the voice said,

it’s ok, you will be ok.

The sound then

of the ambulance

from far off.

The sirens getting

closer, lights

and sirens approaching

my body

from a street far off.

That’s something

I never thought of

before.

That sirens are always

approaching

a body, that’s the whole

reason for them,

to let everyone know

there is a body.

I thought of my son

at home,

seventeen months old,

pointing to the window

in the living room,

saying

siren, siren, siren,

and up, up, up.

I was lifted up

onto the gurney,

my shirt cut off

in the ambulance,

and arriving

at the hospital,

the triage nurse

asking,

are you Matthew Dickman.

Yes. Up, up, up,

I thought.

Death is not a design,

not an idea.

Death is the body, I know

this now, it’s your arms

and legs,

your whole cardio

vascular system.

It is the whole of us,

only we walk around

enough to think

it isn’t.

The blood clot is doing

its job,

it’s doing exactly what

it was made to do

and the only thing you

need to do

when you are dying

is to die.

Nothing else.

You don’t need to

fold the laundry

or clean

the kitchen floor,

you don’t have to

pick your children up

from school.

Unlike

the rest of your life,

there is only this one

thing. You don’t even

have to be good at it,

you just have to

do it. A list of chores

with just one

chore. In the operating

room I’m awake,

made to stay awake,

while the surgeon

threads a “line”

through the artery

in my groin

and up through all

the rooms, through

the room of my legs,

and the room

of my chest,

through the room

of my neck

and into the room

of my brain.

When I put my son

to bed I give him

a bottle of milk,

and rock him and sing,

it’s time to rest your body,

it’s time to rest

your mind,

it’s time, oh it’s time

to rest your brains.

The surgeon is able

to grab the clot

and slip it through

and out

of all the rooms,

into the one he’s working in.

I can hear everyone

in the operating

room clapping

because they are happy,

because it took

that one try

to get it all, to remove

the clot, and then

the left side of me

begins to move again,

and there it is,

I have to pee,

my body is done

with this death.

And now there is nothing

to do but wait

for the next death.

I have never been more

inside than that

moment. I have never

wanted anything

as much as I wanted

to stand up

in that room

and walk out through

the automatic

doors to you,

to walk right into

your arms

like walking into the sea.

—from Rattle #66, Winter 2019

Rattle Poetry Prize Winner

__________

Matthew Dickman: “When I suffered a stroke in April 2018, I wasn’t sure that I would write poems again. Of course I could physically write a poem. I was lucky that I was in a public place when the stroke occurred and got help right away. It’s just that mentally I felt lost and alone and angry. But with any of the trauma I have experienced in my life it was always poetry that called me back to myself, back to the world—even if that world had changed dramatically. This poem was a calling back.” (web)