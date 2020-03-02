March 2, 2020

Tyler Mortensen-Hayes

AUTUMN ELEGY

I hold the pen & notepad, raised

to each other, but not touching.

Outside, the air thickens with

cold. Wind lifts the stiffened branches

of the apricot, wiping away

a few more of its leaves.

This is the shallow entrance

to winter, when sunflowers shrivel

like the faces of dead animals

on the roadside; when the earth

slows its breathing

& everything sinks into the long,

gray sleep. There was another murder

last night—another man, like me—

wide meadows of lives closed

by his gun. I am trying to write,

trying to do what I am able.

I sit in the warm house while everywhere

flowers wilt into nothing. Soil hardens

to ice & nothing gets in

or out. The apricot tree falls

to pieces around itself—

shriveled stones of fruit

thud below, & are buried,

slowly,

by the snow.

—from Rattle #66, Winter 2019

__________

Tyler Mortensen-Hayes: “I read recently that 39 U.S. states require their schools to hold regular active shooter drills. Imagine that. A country where we have to prepare our children for mass violence as if it were a fire, or an earthquake—unpredictable, unfathomable, yet entirely feasible. As if it comes from out of the very ground on which we raise them to walk.”