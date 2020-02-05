February 5, 2020

Jefferson Carter

LIFE PARTNER

For convenience, I & my life partner

(the woman formerly known as my wife)

have numbered our arguments. Number 3,

you’re so negative. Number 5, you left

hair in the sink again. Number 8, you’re

naive. Number 11, another beer already?

Number 13, you don’t listen to me.

But I do. I just don’t agree. Now

my life partner’s on the couch, watching

Live P.D. She’s pleased with the police,

so kind to the miscreants & trailer trash

they apprehend. Of course, they’re

kind! They’re on camera! Without

looking at me, she holds up three fingers.

My life partner wants to make a deal:

she’ll stop storing our broken pepper mill

upright in the spice rack, pepper everywhere

like coarse soot. She’ll store the mill

on its side if I stop switching off the light

over the dining room table whenever

she’s in another room. Why? Why

does she need that light on all day?

She raises both fists & opens each one

twice. Number 20, you don’t love me.

—from Rattle #66, Winter 2019

__________

Jefferson Carter: “I grew up with three sisters and a brother. We didn’t have TV, so we entertained ourselves by teasing each other mercilessly, a habit I never broke and which too often shows up in my poetry. After I recited ‘Life Partner’ at a reading, my wife, Connie, held out her hand palm down, meaning ‘enjoy the couch tonight.’” (web)